Mueller employee recalls what it was like inside the factory during mass shooting

Early Tuesday morning, a gunman shot and killed two people and wounded two more at the Mueller Water Products plant in Albertville.

WAAY31 spoke with an employee who was inside the facility when the shooting started.

"We went into work like it was any other night and then right after 2 a.m. we was all getting ready to leave and then we heard gun shots. And the intercom system said active shooter," said the employee, who wishes to remain anonymous.

He says the supervisors directed all employees into a quiet hallway where they waited until about 5 a.m.

That's when police escorted them out of the facility.

While he was waiting, he said he didn't know what was going on in the search for the shooter or what had happened to his co-workers.

"I knew stuff like this is possible but I just never thought it would affect me directly, and last night it did. And that scared me," he says.

He added that the incident will make him think differently about co-workers from now on.

"It's just eye opening you know what I mean. You know just being a little more alert, looking for signs and keep my eyes open," says the employee.

He hopes that this shooting will lead to some changes to keep workplace shootings like this from happening again, saying "there's got to be some kind of compromise, that the people of America and the lawmakers, something we can find to help with the gun violence because this is just getting completely out of hand."

However, he's mainly feeling grateful that he was able to return home safely to his wife and kids.