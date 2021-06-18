Mueller Water Products donates $100,000 to fund for Albertville plant’s mass shooting victims

Mueller Water Products announced Friday the company is offering financial support to the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at its Albertville plant.

That includes offering to pay for the funerals of Lee Dobbins and David Horton, who were killed in the shooting; providing resources to the families of Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson, who were seriously injured in the shooting; and paying employees while the plant remains closed.

Also Friday, the company donated $100,000 to the Albertville Survivors’ Fund, a GoFundMe started by the National Compassion Fund. See that fund HERE

Yolanda Kokayi, spokesperson for Mueller Water Products, released this statement late Friday:

Our hearts continue to be with the victims, their families and all those affected by the horrific tragedy that occurred at our Albertville facility. We have spoken with the families of the victims to offer our condolences and support, including covering the cost of funerals. We are also providing resources to the families of Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson to support them in the near-and-long term, allowing them to focus on their loved ones as they recover.

Our Albertville facility will remain closed until Monday, June 21, 2021, and all employees will receive their regular compensation. We have also provided EAP counselors this week for our team and will have counselors on-site upon their return to the facility. Management and members of the executive leadership team will also be at the facility to visit with employees and offer additional support.

Today we launched the Albertville Survivors’ Fund in partnership with the National Compassion Fund. Donations to this fund will provide direct financial support to the families of David Horton and Lee Dobbins, as well as Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson who were severely injured in this tragedy. One hundred percent of the contributions will go to the victims and the families of the victims. Mueller Water Products will cover all administrative fees of the fund and donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors-fund.

Our focus remains on the health and well-being of our colleagues.