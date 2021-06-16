Uncle of man identified as Albertville mass shooter asks for prayers for victims, their families

Hours after a deadly shooting at a Mueller Plant in Albertville, police found the gunman, Andreas Horton, at a cemetery in Guntersville with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wednesday, his uncle spoke out about his nephew's death and actions.

"I don't know what caused him to do this, what pushed him to do this," Jason Havis said. "He was a real good person."

Jason Havis lived across the street from his nephew for several years in Albertville. He said he never thought Horton would be violent.

"He was real outgoing, he was never violent in my eyesight, everyone says the same thing," Havis said.

Havis said Horton was a husband and father. He described him as a family man.

Havis also said he cannot defend his nephew's actions and won't condone them.

When WAAY 31 asked what he would say to his nephew if he was still here, Havis answered, "Just come talk to us, man, just try to come work this out man besides going and taking your own life, you know hurting us because our sister is really hurt."

Havis wants the victim's families to know they are thinking of them.

"Pray for the other families cause I know they are hurting just as bad as we are," He said.

Investigators may be interviewing family members. Havis said right now they are just trying to process what happened Tuesday.