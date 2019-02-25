Mudslide closes Blowing Cave Road in Madison County

Blowing Cave Road, west off Keel Mountain, in Gurley is closed from a mudslide that happened Sunday morning.
A water line that broke as result of a mudslide has been repaired, but it is not known when the road will reopen.
Blowing Cave Road
Check out these photos provided to us by Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill.
