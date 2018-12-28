Mudslide causing road issues in Jackson County

Highway 117 is now back open after a mudslide caused traffic trouble in Jackson county. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the mudslide resulted in road closures off the highway near Stevenson and Flatrock.

A vehicle was also submerged in a creek near County Road 119 and Highway 30 according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway, but the driver is okay and was able to escape. The sheriff's office believes the weather was a factor in the crash.

Several other wrecks have been reported in Jackson this morning, but the sheriff's office says they are mostly minor.