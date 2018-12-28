Highway 117 is now back open after a mudslide caused traffic trouble in Jackson county. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the mudslide resulted in road closures off the highway near Stevenson and Flatrock.
A vehicle was also submerged in a creek near County Road 119 and Highway 30 according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle lost control and ran off the roadway, but the driver is okay and was able to escape. The sheriff's office believes the weather was a factor in the crash.
Several other wrecks have been reported in Jackson this morning, but the sheriff's office says they are mostly minor.
Related Content
- Mudslide causing road issues in Jackson County
- UPDATE: Weather causes issues for Limestone County Schools, Ice no longer over road near school
- Woman dies after being found on road in Jackson County
- 48 people missing after California mudslides
- Rain causes delay to road work projects
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
- Thieves targeting mailboxes in Jackson County
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
- 16-year-old assaulted in Jackson County home
- Jackson County murder suspect posts bond
Scroll for more content...