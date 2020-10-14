Much warmer, but still pleasant the next two days

It's another chilly morning to get your Wednesday started. Most spots are in the upper 40s this hour. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, we'll once again warm up quickly today. But it will be a bit warmer than yesterday without a persistent northwest breeze. Highs top out in the low 80s, which is a few degrees above normal for mid October. Brisk mornings and warmer afternoons will be the storyline for Thursday as well, with highs back in the low 80s.

By late Thursday night, a cold front will be approaching North Alabama. This front will bring not only a few spotty showers early Friday morning, but also a big cool down for the weekend. Data sources are slowing down the timing of the front to overnight into the early hours of Friday, meaning Thursday will stay dry all day. There still is not much moisture to work with along this front, so expect shower coverage to remain isolated for the first half of Friday. The cold front will quickly exit the region Friday afternoon, leaving much cooler temperatures in its wake. You'll definitely want to wear the heavier jackets for Friday Night Football this week, as temperatures will drop into the 40s by the 4th quarter. Some areas may see their first frost of the season Saturday morning, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40. The weekend looks chilly, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows in the low to mid 40s. Rain chances return Monday and Tuesday of next week.