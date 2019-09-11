Clear

Much needed rain on its way

It's fairly dry in the short term, but some tropical influence from a disturbance entering the Gulf over the weekend will likely bring the Valley some beneficial rain.

For Thursday and Friday, the forecast is the same both days. Each morning, temperatures start out near 70 degrees and highs reach the upper 90s - ten degrees above average. Isolated storm chances return as well, bringing the same concerns as today (wind, lightning, rain, etc.). In time for the weekend, the heat eases and rain chances creep higher.

By next Tuesday into Wednesday, we aren't looking at pop up storms in the forecast. Instead, it's possible we'll get some of the after effects of what is now Invest 95-L (a tropical disturbance) in the Bahamas. It's expected to strengthen to a tropical storm in the next 2 to 5 days as it moves WNW into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Of course, we'll be watching this closely through the weekend.

