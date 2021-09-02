Much deserved stretch of nice weather starting Thursday

Comfortable weather starts Thursday with drier air, lower humidity filtering in behind yesterday's cold front. Today is still a transition day(humidity wise) for north Alabama, even lower humidity will be in place on Friday.

Today's highs still briefly touch the mid-80s this afternoon, but without the muggy conditions it will be MUCH more comfortable than the mid-80s from just a few days ago. Lows tonight through sunrise Friday morning may dip down to or even below 60°!

Weather for Thursday/Friday night football looks great, as well as the Trash Pandas games. At this point, it looks like it won't be quite​ as nice for the entirety of Labor Day Weekend. Another front is on the way, bringing a few more showers and storms and another dose of slightly cooler, more comfortable air. However, it means the chance for rain both Sunday and Labor Day as the front passes. It doesn't exactly look like a washout, but your outdoor plans might be put on hold from time to time. Behind the front, get ready for highs in the lower 80s.