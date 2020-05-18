Much cooler with continued showers Tuesday

Monday brought yet another round of scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the area. Not everyone saw rain, but a cold front passed through the entire region regardless. The passage of the cold front today means two things for North Alabama. 1. We'll have noticeably cooler air in place Tuesday and 2. Showers won't be quick to leave.

Usually, calmer, quieter weather follows a cold front. Instead, wrap-around moisture from the "parent low" that brought the cold front will stick around the next couple of days. Tonight, lows dip into the mid 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday starts dry, but showers start redeveloping by late morning and persist through the afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm or two will be possible as well after lunchtime. Highs only reach the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon - a good 10+ degrees below average. For Wednesday, we'll be a bit warmer and the showers return as well. It looks like the coverage of the rain will be a little bit less than Tuesday, however.

We'll start gradually warming up through the week, returning to the 80s by Friday. There's not a single day in the 7 day forecast totally void of rain chances, but chances are only isolated Friday and Saturday and fortunately, Memorial Day. Highs warm into the upper 80s heading into the holiday weekend.