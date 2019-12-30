Much cooler but seasonable, staying dry to start the new year

After strong storms rolled through north Alabama last night, we begin a stretch of much quieter and more seasonable weather for the last few days of 2019. A few clouds will linger for the first half of the day but will slowly filter out by midday. We will have lots of sunshine today but it will be much cooler. Temperatures only top out in the lower 50s, which is over 15 degrees cooler compared to where we were yesterday! And although it will be quite the shock to the system for most of us, these cooler temperatures will actually be back to near normal for this time of year. It truly has been a very mild holiday season across north Alabama.

If you have any midnight plans to ring in 2020, grab your winter coats! We'll be mostly clear Tuesday night, but that will allow temperatures to drop to near freezing for the start of the new year. Expect more sunshine and seasonable temperatures for New Year's Day with highs once again in the low 50s. If you're heading to Florida for either the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl, it will be absolutely perfect football weather! Here's your bowl game forecast.

Citrus Bowl - Orlando

Alabama vs. Michigan (Noon on WAAY 31)

Mostly Sunny - 66°

Outback Bowl - Tampa

Auburn vs. Minnesota (Noon)

Mostly Sunny - 66°

Back here in north Alabama, our next rain chance arrives Thursday. It is shaping up to be another soaking rain, with some heavy rain possible once again. Spotty showers linger Friday and Saturday. While we are still several days away and the forecast will still be fine tuned, anywhere between one to three inches of rain looks possible through Saturday.