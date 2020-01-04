Much cooler, breezy today

The rain has finally moved out of north Alabama this morning, but the cold air is back in its place. A few areas especially east of I-65 could still see a lingering shower or mist through lunchtime today, but most spots are starting to dry out. A cold front swept through north Alabama overnight, and that means much cooler temperatures today. We have already had out high temperature for the day in the mid 50s. Don't expect much of a rebound even though clouds will be clearing out. Most spots will be in the mid 40s by lunchtime and down to near 40 by sunset. It will also be breezy today, with winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting to 20 to 25 miles per hour. That will make things feel a little chillier than the thermometer might show. Overnight temperatures drop to near freezing late tonight.

We have a couple of dry, sunny, and seasonable days ahead. Temperatures rebound back into the mid 50s Sunday and Monday. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday night and Tuesday. This will be a quick hitting system with off and on showers especially on Tuesday. There is not a whole lot of moisture to work with for this system, so rainfall amounts will be fairly light. Unfortunately, we are closely monitoring trends for yet another heavy rain event by the end of this upcoming week, especially as we head into Thursday night and much of Friday. We will keep you updated on this late week system, but any additional heavy rain we see will aggravate our flooding problems once again given how much rain we've seen in recent weeks.