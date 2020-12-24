Much colder with a few flurries for Christmas Eve

Cold air crashes in as heavy rain sweeps across north Alabama. Rain wraps up by late morning as temperatures tumble from the 50s to the 30s. With wind gusts around 20-25 mph, the wind chill is expected to be in the 20s.

Several snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening with little to no accumulation expected. A few areas may have a light dusting on roofs, back decks, and grassy areas.

Overnight, the wind calms and temperatures drop to the 20s and teens. Christmas day should be bright with sunshine with highs in the lower 30s.