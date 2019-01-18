Clear
Mt. Zion Church bus driver in court for deadly 2017 wreck

A group of church members were traveling to the Atlanta airport to board a plane for a mission trip in Africa when the deadly crash occurred.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 9:47 AM
Updated: Jan. 18, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Fulton County, Georgia Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Jerry Sims was in court Friday morning for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Sims was the driver of the Mt. Zion Church bus that overturned on the way to the Atlanta airport in June of 2017. 17-year-old Sarah Harmening was killed and several others were injured.


Sarah Harmening

Sims was charged with 2nd degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane. Both are misdemeanors. 

