Mt. Zion Church bus driver in court for deadly 2017 wreck

According to the Fulton County, Georgia Circuit Court Clerk's Office, Jerry Sims was in court Friday morning for a plea and arraignment hearing.

Sims was the driver of the Mt. Zion Church bus that overturned on the way to the Atlanta airport in June of 2017. 17-year-old Sarah Harmening was killed and several others were injured.



Sims was charged with 2nd degree homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane. Both are misdemeanors.