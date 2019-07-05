Mt. Hope man killed after vehicle hit by tractor-trailer in Lawrence County wreck

Alabama State Troopers say a Mt. Hope man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and County Road 50 in Lawrence County.

Troopers say Joel Grant Coan, 54, was killed when the 1987 Toyota pickup he was driving was hit by a tractor-trailer while crossing Highway 24, near Moulton. Coan died at the scene.