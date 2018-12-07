Moving day at Eliza Coffee Memorial

"They say its like a new world over there," James Sons.

We caught up with James Sons just before his move from Eliza Coffee Memorial hospital to the brand new North Alabama Medical Center.

"Everybody's busy as bees I'll tell you that," said Sons.

Ambulances transported around 150 patients Thursday. There was a control room at each facility orchestrating the event. Through all the movement Sons says he's excited for what the $230,000,000 facility will mean for the community.

"We're very proud of it," said Sons.

Critical care patients went first. We're told doctors at North Alabama Medical Center delivered the hospital's first baby around 10:30 Thursday morning. As for the old hospital, it will be demolished.