'Move over' this Thanksgiving on highways, or get a ticket

Alabama State Troopers are out in full force to make sure you are safe on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. WAAY 31 learned some of the dangerous side effects of heavy traffic and two things you can do to reduce your chances of being in a wreck.

According to AAA nearly 50 million people will drive to see family this Thanksgiving. With all that traffic, Alabama State Troopers want people to pay extra attention to the roads and what is just off the side of it.

Donald McGee drove into Huntsville to see his family for Thanksgiving, "It was very busy," said McGee.

When the roads are this busy Alabama State Troopers said drivers need to slow down, pay close attention, and don't forget to move over to the left lane when you see a patrol vehicle, or first responders, on the side of the road.

"It is very dangerous. I've known troopers to lose limbs because they were hit by their patrol car that was struck by someone else's vehicle," said Alabama State Trooper Chuck Daniel.

Troopers told WAAY 31 a lot of those accidents are caused by distracted drivers. That's why they pay close attention to oncoming traffic, but sometimes its not enough, "There's always those times where we have to focus on the vehicle we've stopped and we don't see that person coming and we can't get out of the way," said Daniel.

If you can't move over you need to slow down by fifteen miles an hour. If you can, but don't, move over you can get a ticket.

McGee understands the importance of changing lanes, "If you have the opportunity, move over to the left lane. It doesn't take but a second. You're not hurting anything and you're maybe saving somebody," said McGee.

This law also applies to tow trucks who may be stopped on the side of the road.