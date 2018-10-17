Clear

Moulton woman, teenage son killed in Cullman County crash

State Troopers aren't releasing their names at this time.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 3:00 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A Moulton woman and her 16-year-old died Tuesday morning in a crash on Highway 69 south of Bremen, Alabama State Troopers reported. The Nissan driven by the woman, whose name wasn't released, crossed the center of the highway just before 10 AM and hit a Peterbilt truck. Both she and her son died at the scene; the driver of the truck was not hurt. At this time investigators are trying to determine what caused her to cross the highway.

