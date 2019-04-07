Moulton woman dies from injuries after wreck

A Moulton woman has died after she was critically hurt in a car crash on Friday.
The crash happened on Highway 36, just 8 miles east of Moulton.
Troopers say 70-year-old Elaine Buffkin was a passenger in a 2014 Nercedes E350 when the car left the roadway in a curve and overturned.
Buffkin was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on Sunday.
Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash.
WAAY 31 reached out to learn the driver's condition. We have not heard back at this time.
