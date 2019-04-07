Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Moulton woman dies from injuries after wreck

The crash happened just outside of Moulton on Friday.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

A Moulton woman has died after she was critically hurt in a car crash on Friday. 

The crash happened on Highway 36, just 8 miles east of Moulton. 

Troopers say 70-year-old Elaine Buffkin was a passenger in a 2014 Nercedes E350 when the car left the roadway in a curve and overturned. 

Buffkin was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries on Sunday.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating the crash. 

WAAY 31 reached out to learn the driver's condition. We have not heard back at this time. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events