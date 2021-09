A Moulton teenager has died from injuries received after being hit by a vehicle.

The 17-year-old was crossing Alabama 157 about 4:30 p.m. Monday and hit by a 1985 Peterbilt, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was flown to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen died Tuesday.

The crash, which took place about five miles north of Moulton, is under investigation.