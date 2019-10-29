Moulton police say missing teen is possibly in danger

Moulton police say a 16-year-old teen reported missing, Peyton Ledlow, is possibly in danger.

Authorities says Ledlow left her home on Oct. 28 and has not returned. She may be travelling in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with the Alabama tag, 5405BB0.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.