Moulton police say missing teen is possibly in danger

Moulton police say a 16-year-old teen reported missing, Peyton Ledlow, is possibly in danger.
Authorities says Ledlow left her home on Oct. 28 and has not returned. She may be travelling in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with the Alabama tag, 5405BB0.
Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.
