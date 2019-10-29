Clear

Moulton police say missing teen is possibly in danger

Peyton Ledlow

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 11:41 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Moulton police say a 16-year-old teen reported missing, Peyton Ledlow, is possibly in danger.

Authorities says Ledlow left her home on Oct. 28 and has not returned. She may be travelling in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with the Alabama tag, 5405BB0. 

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 256-974-9291.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events