An 81-year-old Moulton man died Monday after the golf cart he was driving Friday was hit by a car.

ALEA says Benny R. Kimbrough died when a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by a Moulton woman hit the Yamaha golf cart he was driving while crossing the road Friday afternoon.

It happened on Lawrence County 460 about five miles west of Moulton. Kimbrough was brought to Huntsville Hospital where he died three days later.

The crash is still under investigation by ALEA.