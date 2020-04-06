A Moulton man was killed while driving a tractor Monday afternoon on Alabama 157.
Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 1:41 p.m. and claimed the life of Melvin Hagood, 72.
Troopers say Hagood was operating a tractor on the southbound shoulder of Alabama 157 near Alabama 33, when the tractor left the shoulder and overturned down an embankment.
Hagood died at the scene.
Related Content
- Moulton man killed after tractor overturned into embankment
- Tractor-trailer overturned on I-65 near Ardmore
- Moulton woman killed in wreck near Decatur
- Update: Overturned tractor-trailer blocking Limestone County roadway
- Moulton man killed in deadly Easter Sunday Wreck
- Moulton man dies after motorcycle, car crash
- Moulton man dies in single-vehicle crash
- Huntsville crews pull man from vehicle hanging from embankment
- Tractor accident kills Morgan County contractor
Scroll for more content...