Moulton man killed after tractor overturned into embankment

A Moulton man was killed while driving a tractor Monday afternoon on Alabama 157.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 1:41 p.m. and claimed the life of Melvin Hagood, 72.

Troopers say Hagood was operating a tractor on the southbound shoulder of Alabama 157 near Alabama 33, when the tractor left the shoulder and overturned down an embankment.

Hagood died at the scene.