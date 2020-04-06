Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Moulton man killed after tractor overturned into embankment

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 1:41 p.m.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 4:06 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 4:16 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Moulton man was killed while driving a tractor Monday afternoon on Alabama 157.

Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 1:41 p.m. and claimed the life of Melvin Hagood, 72.

Troopers say Hagood was operating a tractor on the southbound shoulder of Alabama 157 near Alabama 33, when the tractor left the shoulder and overturned down an embankment.

Hagood died at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events