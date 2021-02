A man arrested on manslaughter charges for fatally shooting a woman in the head in Lawrence County has now been indicted for murder.

Court records show a Lawrence County grand jury indicted Jeffrey Spillers, 23, of Moulton in the shooting death of KC Lynn Hatfield, 29, of Moulton.

She was killed last October in a home the two shared.

Spillers was also indicted on several drug-related charges.