Moulton man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Moulton man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday.
Jeffrey Lynn Boyles, 56, died when the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer he was driving slid off the road and overturned on County Road 87 in Lawrence County about three miles east of Moulton, according to Corp. James F. Howard of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash occurred about 9:33 p.m. Friday.
Troopers said Boyles was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, receiving fatal injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
