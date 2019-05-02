Moulton man dies after motorcycle, car crash

Alabama State Troopers report a Moulton man died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
Keith Albert Bennett, 63, was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHX that collided with a passenger vehicle, said Cpl. Gregory Simpson. He died later at Huntsville Hospital, Simpson said.
The crash, which troopers continue to investigate, happened at Alabama 24 and County Road 327, five miles southwest of Trinity in Lawrence County.
