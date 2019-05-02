Clear

Moulton man dies after motorcycle, car crash

The crash, which troopers continue to investigate, happened at Alabama 24 and County Road 327, five miles southwest of Trinity in Lawrence County.

Posted: May. 2, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama State Troopers report a Moulton man died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Keith Albert Bennett, 63, was riding a 2012 Harley-Davidson FLHX that collided with a passenger vehicle, said Cpl. Gregory Simpson. He died later at Huntsville Hospital, Simpson said.

The crash, which troopers continue to investigate, happened at Alabama 24 and County Road 327, five miles southwest of Trinity in Lawrence County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events