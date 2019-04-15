Clear
Moulton man dies after being hit by car on I-65 near Priceville

The crash occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Interstate 65 one mile south of Priceville.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Moulton man died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 65 on Saturday.

Noah Scott Stewart, 23, of Moulton was hit and injured by a 2016 Toyota Camry, said Trooper Curtis Summerville of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Stewart, who was a pedestrian at the time of the incident, was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

