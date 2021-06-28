Moulton man charged with biting Decatur Police officer during trip to jail

The Decatur Police Department says it has charged a Moulton man with second-degree assault after he bit an officer on the finger.

Decatur police met with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies on June 23 to serve a misdemeanor warrant on Zackrey Dakota Lott, 30, according to a news release.

While Lott was being taken to the Morgan County Correctional Facility, Decatur police said he became combative and bit an officer on the finger.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Lott was booked in the jail on a $2,500 bond.