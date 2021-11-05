Moulton man bites officer who tried to stop him from swallowing evidence

A Moulton man faces charges of assaulting a police officer and tampering with physical evidence after he tried to bite an officer during a traffic stop, police said.

Moulton Police Department said they received several calls Thursday about a possibly intoxicated driver in a white Jeep Cherokee and later of a suspect acting suspiciously in Walmart. Moulton Police Officer Tim Owens watched the suspect — later identified as 41-year-old William Brian Reeves — getting into the vehicle at Walmart and attempted to stop him from leaving the Walmart parking lot.

Reeves drove across Alabama 157 into a different parking lot, police said. There, Owens walked up to the vehicle and noticed Reeves was trying to eat “a substantial amount of narcotics” that he’d removed from the vehicle’s console.

“Officer Owens attempted to stop Mr. Reeves from ingesting the narcotics to keep him from harming himself as well as to preserve evidence,” Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said in a release Friday. “A struggle ensued, in which Mr. Reeves bit Officer Owens’ hand, causing injury.”

Police said several Xanax pills were recovered, but it was unknown how many Reeves managed to swallow. Reeves and Owens were each taken to Lawrence Medical Center for treatment, with Reeves taken to Lawrence County Jail upon his release.

He is charged with second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. Bail was set at $5,000.

“The Moulton Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens that came forward with their information on this matter,” Knight said. “We also would like to thank all of the law enforcement officers that responded to Officer Owens’ call for assistance.”