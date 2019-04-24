Photo Gallery 2 Images
The fire in Moulton that began about 8 p.m. Monday and destroyed businesses continues to burn Wednesday morning.
Moulton Fire Chief Patrick Jolly said this isn’t a new fire. When contractors began knocking down walls Tuesday, more parts of the fire were revealed.
Jolly said the plan is to let the fire burn itself out.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air for updates.
Related Content
- Moulton fire still burning 36 hours later
- Multiple businesses destroyed in Moulton fire
- Business owners, community look ahead after devastating fire in Moulton
- Moulton woman killed in wreck near Decatur
- Three arrested in Moulton after ongoing investigation
- Missing Moulton woman's search team speaks out
- Woman shot in fight at Moulton business
- Business owners look to revitalize downtown Moulton
- Moulton woman dies from injuries after wreck
- Lightning strike leaves Town of Leighton without water for up to 36 hours
Scroll for more content...