Moulton fire still burning 36 hours later

The fire in Moulton that began about 8 p.m. Monday and destroyed businesses continues to burn Wednesday morning.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 7:58 AM
Updated: Apr. 24, 2019 8:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Moulton Fire Chief Patrick Jolly said this isn’t a new fire. When contractors began knocking down walls Tuesday, more parts of the fire were revealed.

Jolly said the plan is to let the fire burn itself out.

