Chase leads Moulton police to drugs and money, suspect escaped

Moulton police and other law enforcement agencies are searching for the man they say led them on a chase. When the pursuit ended and the suspect fled the scene, police found money, meth and marijuana in the abandoned Chevy Tahoe.

The chase started this afternoon in Moulton and ended on County Road 345 in Trinity. Police say the man crashed the Tahoe in someone’s yard. The suspect then ran away, escaping into the woods. Police have not released the name of the suspect.

The same man was allegedly involved in another chase with police and got away on Wednesday, October 31. When police spotted the black Tahoe this afternoon, that's when today's pursuit began.

After the chase, police say they recovered an amount of meth described as exceeding the weight classified as trafficking, an undisclosed amount of marijuana and $17,000 cash.

Alabama State Troopers assisted in the pursuit.

