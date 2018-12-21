Moulton Police find 9 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

Photo Gallery 1 Images
According to Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, an officer pulled Destiny Gholston over on Franklin Smith Road on Tuesday afternoon for improper lane usage.
When officers pulled the suspect over, they smelled marijuana and ended up finding 9 pounds of it in the car. McWhorter said this is one of the biggest marijuana busts the department has had in recent memory.
Gholston was charged with trafficking marijuana, driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage. She was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and later bonded out on $10,000.
