Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Moulton Fire Department warns residents to avoid scammer

The Moulton Fire Department says a person going door-to-door requesting donations is a scammer.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 5:36 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Moulton Fire Department says a person going door-to-door requesting donations is a scammer.

The department says a person is requesting donations of $40 on behalf of Moulton Fire & Rescue in the Mount Moriah area (County Road 236) of Lawrence County.

The person has no identification or affiliating documents representing the Moulton Fire Department or the City of Moulton, according to a news release.

The individual has been seen operating out of a small, older model truck, red or dark in color, possibly a Chevrolet S-10.

The department says it does not solicit door-to-door donations, and any individual representing the Moulton Fire Department in an official capacity will always have proper identification/uniforms. All officially sanctioned Moulton Fire Department activities are coordinated through the City of Moulton and proper notice is given through the appropriate media channels.

The Moulton Fire Department urges all citizens to be aware and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement authorities.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events