Motorcyclist taken to hospital after wreck at Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Emergency crews responded Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. to a wreck at Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville after a motorcyclist left the roadway, crashing into a field.

A wrecker responded to the scene to tow the motorcycle, and the driver was taken to the hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. He has injuries, but officials are not sure of the extent.

The wreck happened on Hobbs Island Road, heading towards Owens Cross Roads. 

