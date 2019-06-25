Emergency crews responded Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. to a wreck at Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville after a motorcyclist left the roadway, crashing into a field.
A wrecker responded to the scene to tow the motorcycle, and the driver was taken to the hospital by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. He has injuries, but officials are not sure of the extent.
The wreck happened on Hobbs Island Road, heading towards Owens Cross Roads.
Related Content
- Motorcyclist taken to hospital after wreck at Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville
- Update: 1 hurt in Hobbs Island Road wreck
- Hobbs Island Road at Russell Drive closed after wreck
- Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville closed because of flooding
- Motorcyclist killed in wreck
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck on Highway 431
- Wreck blocks portion of Memorial Parkway at Hobbs Road
- Investigation underway after car crashes into Hobbs Island business
- Traffic alert: Flooding closes part of Hobbs Island Road, Cecil Ashburn detour
- Huntsville motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash on Capshaw Road
Scroll for more content...