A Boaz man was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle wreck at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday claimed the life of Tymon Ladon Young, 21. He died at the scene.

Troopers say the motorcycle being driven by Young collided with a 2002 Nissan Frontier. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 68, five miles west of Crossville.