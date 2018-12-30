Motorcyclist killed in wreck

The Huntsville Police are investigating a car wreck that killed a motorcyclist Saturday night. 30-year-old Jeffrey Stacey was riding his 2005 Yamaha on University Drive, heading Eastbound near the intersection of Meadow drive. A 30-year-old woman inside of another vehicle tried to avoid the traffic signal at the intersection of University Drive and Meadow Drive and decided to cut through The Alabama Title Loans parking lot.

The driver didn't yield when exiting the parking lot to travel west bound. That caused her to T-Bone Stacey, who died on scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Nearby neighbor, Nicole Wright has a 'slow down' sign in her front yard as a reminder for drivers to be careful.

"Slow down. We have children in this neighborhood. Watch out and act like they're your children. Slow down and drive safely," said Nicole Wright.

A toxicology report was obtained from the female driver. Speed and alcohol were a factor in the crash and Huntsville Police will continue to investigate.