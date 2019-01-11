Clear
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Huntsville Utilities vehicle

Police responded to the scene along Oakwood Avenue.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 8:52 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 9:55 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a Huntsville Utilities vehicle. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. at Oakwood Avenue and Grace Street. 

The male Huntsville Utilities worker was unharmed, and officials told WAAY 31 he will get as much time off and support as needed to cope with the traumatic experience. He was not a new employee.

