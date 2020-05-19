Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree in Jackson County

A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Jackson County.
Alabama State Troopers say the crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on Monday. They say William Robert Floyd, 59, from Fyffe was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and hit a tree.
Floyd died at the scene on Jackson County Road 21, three miles north of Scottsboro.
Troopers continue to investigate.
