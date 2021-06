A motorcyclist is dead after a wreck with an SUV late Thursday night.

According to Huntsville Police, it happened just before 9:30 Thursday night at the intersection of Old Madison Pike and Wynn Drive. The road was closed but has since reopened in time for the morning commute.

Two people in the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the fifth traffic-related death in Madison County in the past week.