Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after wreck

One person is headed to Huntsville Hospital after being involved in a motorcycle vs. vehicle wreck. It happened in Guntersville on Highway 69 on the Paul Stockton Causeway Bridge near tonight's "Fire on the Lake" event.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. A WAAY 31 reporter saw the aftermath of the crash and said the motorcycle was cut in half!
As we get more information on the wreck and the driver's status, we will let you know.
