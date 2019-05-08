Clear

Motorcycle catches fire after colliding with guardrail on Dug Hill Road in Huntsville

The motorcyclist drove into a guardrail.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: May. 8, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville emergency crews responded to a motorcycle wreck Wednesday around 10 p.m. on Dug Hill Road, just off Highway 431.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after driving into a guardrail, which caused the motorcycle to catch fire. Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were able to extinguish the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events