Motorcycle catches fire after colliding with guardrail on Dug Hill Road in Huntsville

Huntsville emergency crews responded to a motorcycle wreck Wednesday around 10 p.m. on Dug Hill Road, just off Highway 431.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after driving into a guardrail, which caused the motorcycle to catch fire. Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were able to extinguish the fire.
