Motion to dismiss criminal charges denied for Limestone County sheriff

Motions filed by lawyers for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely were denied on Friday.

Lawyers filed several motions in late October to get the charges against him dropped.

They said the Alabama Ethics Act should be declared unconstitutional because it is vague. As the act was used as part of Blakely’s indictment, they said the entire indictment should be thrown out. This motion was denied.

Another motion accused the state of Alabama of giving the defendant a “data dump” of paperwork and electronic files. The defense wanted a ruling that would order the state to give it a better idea of what evidence it plans to use. This motion was also denied.

Another motion filed by Blakely's lawyers was granted, ordering prosecutors to have to turn over all the evidence they plan to use at trial.

In August, Blakely was indicted on 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years. He was arrested, booked into and released from his own jail.

Of Blakely’s 13 counts, the first four charge him with four separate thefts from his campaign account that total $11,000.

Counts five through 10 charge Blakley with theft or ethics charges stemming from his illegally taking money from Limestone County funds, including from the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.

Count 11 charges Blakely with soliciting a $1,000 wire transfer from a subordinate other than in the ordinary course of business.

Finally, counts 12 and 13 charge Blakely with using his official position or office to acquire interest-free loans. Specifically, count 12 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans in the form of a $50,000 cashier’s check and/or a $22,189.68 credit.

Count 13 charges Blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans by taking money from a safe that was used to store the Limestone County inmates’ personal funds.

Blakely continues to serve as sheriff.