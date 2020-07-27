Alabama ABC Board bans alcohol sales in bars and restaurants past 11 p.m.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board met Monday and passed a motion to stop bars and restaurants from serving alcohol past 11 p.m. in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The rule will go into effect immediately after it's signed. Enforcement will begin Aug. 1, according to the board.

Board members voted unanimously on the rule. The rule also states alcohol has to be removed from tables at bars and restaurants by 11:30 p.m., however, establishments can continue to serve food after that time.

The board said it will use the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Alcohol Enforcers to enforce the rule. If an establishment is found in violation, then their alcohol license will be suspended until a hearing is held about the violation, said a board member in the meeting.

The board said the hearing will be virtual with the establishment, and they would schedule it as soon as possible to determine if the business loses its license or has it suspended for a period of time.

The board said it received concerns from the beach area of the state because it caters to such a late crowd.

The rule will not impact off-premise sales of alcohol, according to the board.

In the meeting, board members said they've watched what other states are doing before holding the meeting. Melissa Morrissette, a board member, said she sees it as an intermediate step to not roll all the way back, however, that can change if it doesn't seem to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The board said the rule can be in effect for 120 days from when it's put in place. It can also be extended after that time period or rescinded before the time period.

