Motion for mistrial denied in Huntsville murder case

The trial for Otis Nelson continued Wednesday in Madison County. It started on Monday.

Nelson was charged with murder in November of 2017. He's accused of killing Mary Ann Washington in her home on Sullivan Road.

According to the Madison County Coroner's Office, autopsy results showed Washington died as a result of strangulation.

On Tuesday, the defense filed a motion for a mistrial in the case. According to the motion, as Nelson and his family were leaving the courthouse Monday afternoon, Washington's son drove by, pointed a gun and threatened Nelson.

The motion stated it was believed a juror saw the incident happen. The motion said "If this trial proceeds following this incident, it will be impossible for the Defendant to receive a fair determination of guilt or innocence by this jury."

The motion was dismissed by the judge and the trial continued.