Motion filed to suspend medical license from Decatur doctor accused of sexual harassment

Wilson Hunter, the General Counsel for the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners, said during a specially-called meeting on Tuesday that the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a motion to suspend the medical license of Decatur doctor, Michael Dick.

Rheumatologist, Dr. Michael Dick, is accused of sexually harassing former patients. One woman accuses Dr. Michael Dick of blocking her path out of a room, moving his hands from her shoulders to the back of her neck and then planting a "big nasty kiss" on her cheek.

Hunter added today that the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission has now filed an emergency meeting via conference call to take immediate action on the motion to suspend Dr. Dick's license. The meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m Thursday, October 11.

He said the suspension can last up to 120 days until the Licensure Commission sets and holds a hearing on the matter. The Commission is no longer waiting until their next scheduled meeting.

“Obviously, we can’t be in every exam room with every patient, but if a physician takes advantage of the doctor-patient relationship we want to know about it,” Hunter said.