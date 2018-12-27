Motion filed to postpone Morgan Co. Sheriff Ana Franklin's hearing

According to Sheriff Ana Franklin's attorney, William Gray of Birmingham, a hearing was set for Friday, but he said he filed a motion for it to be continued due to scheduling conflicts, which he said was granted.

Gray also listed other reasons in the motion, like that they are working to get documentation together to show that Franklin did nothing improper in regards to the use of jail food funds.

A civil suit was filed by the Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson on Friday, December 21. Anderson asked for a court injunction to prevent Sheriff Ana Franklin from spending money that she is said to have taken from funds intended to go towards feeding inmates in the county jail.

The lawsuit asks for an accounting of all jail food accounts, that any remaining food funds maintained by the sheriff be frozen and that she reimburse the county and state for any improperly spent money.

Gray said the problem is many people do not understand the jail food money law. He said they will have to show where the money went. He said it was Franklin's to spend and that she did use some of it to pay legal expenses involving the deal where she plead guilty to failure to file a tax return.

A hearing will likely be set for sometime in January, so he can gather the documents needed in this case, Gray said.