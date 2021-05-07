Mother's Day weekend looks to end on a stormy note

Temperatures dip into the upper 40s Saturday morning and it'll be partly to mostly cloudy through the day. A southwest wind keeps temperatures in the mid 70s despite those clouds. A stray shower isn't impossible, but most outdoor plans should be fine Saturday.

Sunday starts warmer and stays warmer with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs in the lower 80s - overall, much closer to average for this time of year. Scattered severe storms are most likely just off to our west and for us, northwest Alabama will face the threat of a strong to severe storm later in the evening. Storm chances continue overnight into Monday morning,

Rain is in the forecast off and on through the extended period, finally ending as a ridge of high pressure builds in by the end of the week. For now, it still looks like Tuesday will be mainly dry for the Trash Pandas home opener!