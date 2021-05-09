Severe storms possible across North Alabama this evening

Starting off your Mother's Day with temperatures already in the 60's early this morning. A quick warm up will have us in the 80's for the high today, but temperatures are not the big story.

Winds will be one thing to watch today as every North Alabama county goes into a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gusts can get as high as 36 mph this morning.

The possibility for severe storms is the bigger story. Around 2 p.m. rain moving in from the west touches down in the Shoals. By 5 p.m., the rain becomes more widespread and the chance for the storms to become severe also picks up. The line moves to our eastern counties around 6:30, before completely moving to our east by the end of the night.

The main threat along with this line of storms is damaging winds with the possibility of gusts reaching over 60 mph. The chance for large hail or a tornado can't be ruled out either.

A cold front from the north is also moving through, so once we get into tonight much cooler temperatures to start the work week. By Tuesday are highs will only be in the upper 60's lower 70's.