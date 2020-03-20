Mother says she has to wait outside while her son has surgery because of Coronavirus

A little boy had to have surgery this morning without his mother there to hold his hand. His parents say it was all due to Coronavirus precautions

Three-year-old, Andrew White, went into surgery and his parents say only one of them was allowed to go inside to be with him today.

Andrew's parents tell WAAY 31 they thought they would both be allowed in Crestwood Medical Center, but when they arrived today, they were told one had to wait outside. That left Andrew's mother heartbroken she couldn't be there to support her baby boy.

"I'm sorry mommy can't be in there with you, okay?" said mother, Chloe Hammick.

Chloe hammock was video-calling her son in the hospital on Friday from her car parked right outside.

"Listen, right before you go back, mommy will facetime you again," said Hammick.

Her son, three-year-old, Andrew White was undergoing his first surgery to get tubes put in his ears and Hammick says when she arrived to Crestwood medical center, nurses told her only one parent could go inside.

"They said, due to the coronavirus, someone is going to have to choose," said Hammick.

Andrew's dad drove to Huntsville from Pensacola, Florida for the surgery.

"I didn't think I would be this anxious and that's why I let dad go," said Hammick.

Andrew's parents say they were upset they both couldn't walk in the building with him.

"I don't want my son to feel like, 'mommy's not there when I need her.'" said Hammick.

"When I was younger, I was mad that my entire family was there, but it helps. Especially when you're three," said father, Shane White.

Right before Andrew went into surgery, Hammick called one more time.

"Can you give me a kiss? I love you," said Hammick.

She says while she understands the situation, she hopes no parent has to send their child off into surgery through a video call.

"It's affecting all of us in different ways, and it stinks and I want it to pass over as quickly as possible," said Hammick.

Hammick tells WAAY 31 Andrew is doing well recovering from the surgery. We did reach out to Crestwood Medical Center and have not heard back yet.