Mother of teen killed in Madison County crash demands justice

Months after her teenage son was killed and her daughter and ex-husband seriously hurt in a Madison County car crash a mother is asking why the other driver. who hit them in their lane, has yet to be charged with a crime.

The crash happened on U.S. 431 two miles south of New Hope back in June.

Jacklynn Stroz says her ex-husband and two kids were headed back home to Florida after visiting family here in North Alabama when they were hit by another driver in a Ford F-150 head on. WAAY 31 News is not identifying the other driver since he has yet to be charged with any crime related to this deadly crash. Stroz says it is justice delayed.

Mikey Stroz had dreams of heading to college to play the sport he loved.

“The pain and the things that I have to walk through as a mother is devastating, I’m just opening up my mail from college coaches sending emails wanting to recruit him for lacrosse. I am constantly being reminded that my kid is not coming home," Stroz told WAAY 31 Thursday.

Mikey Stroz died, his sister Madeline and father were rushed to the hospital where they stayed in the ICU for more than a week.

Jacklynn raced to be by their side from the family's home in Florida, but her nightmare was just beginning.

"It is the worst pain a human can possibly ever experience," she said.

Jacklynn said she expected the other driver who was taken to the hospital after the wreck and then released, would be arrested. Alabama troopers reported he was in the wrong lane when they crash happened. But that has not happened, nearly five months later and he remains free.

“Why are there no actions that took place immediately when the wreck occurred? The system is so messed up, there needs to accountability immediately."

The case is likely backlogged to go before a grand jury. Right now there are hundreds of felony cases waiting. Covid related court delays are still impacting the Alabama justice system.

"As a mom my heart is so broken, I missing my son and he’s not here I’m consumed with that reality, but to know that this not this justice served. It’s my duty as his mother to carry-on to fight to make sure justice is served.”

WAAY 31 checked back in with troopers to see if they have any updates on the investigation, and so far they have not provided us with any updates.