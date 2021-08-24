Mother of teen killed by hit-and-run driver wants to find her son’s killer so she can forgive them

Elyssa Dufrene, the mother of Mason Cozelos, is planning her only son’s funeral after the 16-year-old was left for dead on the side of a road.

His body was found August 19 along a dark stretch of East Limestone Road, 8 miles east of Athens. Police say Cozelos was walking along the street when he was hit by the car.

The person responsible in the hit-and-run remains unknown. Tuesday, Dufrene told WAAY 31 she believes justice for her would be to get to sit down and forgive whoever was behind the wheel and took her son from her.

“You wake up every day and think, is this for real,” Dufrene explained as she thumbed through photos of her son. “I relive it every time I open my eyes.”

While she says Mason’s death doesn’t break the deep connection she shared with her son, she still struggles with understanding why this happened.

“I don’t want my son’s life to end in a tragedy story, I want his life to be beginning in his heavenly journey to begin with a story of forgiveness.”

And that chapter has already started. Dufrene is searching for the person responsible not to seek vengeance, but to give them forgiveness.

“We need to find who this is, whoever did this are going to have to live with that for the rest of their life,” she said. “You can’t begin that process till you have someone to forgive.”

As she prays the driver will come forward, she finds strength to keep going in her faith and the faithful around her.

“It is amazing to see the amount of support this community can give people always wonder why tragedies happen the best comes out in a tragedy.”

Dufrene is focused on living, and remembering the time short spent with her son.

“ I just want to tell my son how much I love him and I will never stop loving you, he will live forever in my heart I will see him one day soon.”

Police are looking for a dark red car with damage to the front and side. The family is using donations to offer a reward to anyone who helps them find the hit and run driver.

Cozelos’s visitation is at Legacy funeral home from 5-8 pm Friday with services set for Saturday at Asbury Church at 11:00 am. The family says all are welcome to attend.